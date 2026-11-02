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Rs 1 trillion a day! UPI creates history with record transactions in October ahead of Diwali, Chhath

Cumulative UPI transaction value hit an all-time high of Rs 31.53 lakh crore in October, crossing Rs 30 lakh crore for the first time. The earlier record was Rs 29.9 lakh crore, set in May 2026.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Rs 1 trillion a day! UPI creates history with record transactions in October ahead of Diwali, Chhath
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    India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) crossed a major landmark in October as its average daily transaction value went past Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time, with festive spending fueling digital payments nationwide.

    Cumulative UPI transaction value hit an all-time high of Rs 31.53 lakh crore in October, crossing Rs 30 lakh crore for the first time. The earlier record was Rs 29.9 lakh crore, set in May 2026.

    In September 2026, the average daily value had peaked at around Rs 98,000 crore.

    UPI clocks record 25.47 billion transactions in October

    Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows that UPI clocked 25.47 billion transactions in October, which translates to an average of 821 million transactions per day.

    Both the monthly transaction volume and the average daily count surpassed earlier records. The previous monthly high was 24.5 billion transactions in August, while September had seen the highest daily average of about 802 million.

    October's growth comes on the back of festive-season spending. UPI also tends to record higher volumes in 31-day months due to the extra day.

    NPCI-run UPI makes up about 89 per cent of digital payments in India and remains the country's most widely used digital payments platform.

    The sharp rise in UPI transactions comes as the industry readies for the proposed introduction of MDR charges on certain transactions.

    UPI MDR charges delayed till after Diwali: NPCI

    NPCI last month deferred the implementation of MDR charges till after Diwali in the second week of November. The decision was taken following requests from merchant associations, fintech companies and payment service providers.

    Stakeholders had expressed concern about its effect on consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season and flagged differences over MDR rates, policy and coverage across UPI transactions.

    In September, the UPI Steering Committee had fixed MDR at 0.4% (40 basis points) for merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.

    What is MDR? Rs 8 charge on Rs 2,000 UPI payment explained

    MDR refers to the fee merchants pay for processing digital payments. At a rate of 0.4%, a Rs 2,000 transaction would attract a charge of Rs 8, while a Rs 10,000 payment would attract Rs 40.

    The proposed levy is expected to generate about Rs 15,000 crore for banks and payment companies. The extra revenue could help payment providers shore up operations and invest in the digital payments ecosystem.

    However, given UPI's widespread adoption, the timing and applicability of the charges remain important considerations for merchants and payment companies.

    Decoding the record UPI transaction numbers

    The October data points to the continued expansion of India's digital payments landscape, with both volume and value reaching new peaks.

    The average daily transaction value crossing Rs 1 lakh crore highlights the growing scale of payments processed via UPI, while the record monthly total of Rs 31.53 lakh crore reflects its central role in consumer and merchant payments.

    Given that UPI accounts for most digital payments in India, the proposed MDR structure is likely to stay a key concern for banks, fintech companies, merchants and consumers as stakeholders weigh sustainability of the payments business against the need to keep digital transactions affordable.

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