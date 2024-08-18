Twitter
RRTS project: Namo Bharat's first station in Meerut opens today, details inside

The Namo Bharat train services have expanded by 8 kilometers with the opening of the Meerut (South) station on August 18, extending the operational route to 42 kilometers.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:29 AM IST

RRTS project: Namo Bharat's first station in Meerut opens today, details inside
Commuters on the 34-kilometer stretch of the Namo Bharat train services between Sahibabad and Modinagar (North) can now travel further to the doorstep of Meerut district, thanks to the opening of a new station on Sunday. 

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency responsible for executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, announced that the Meerut (South) station will be operational for passengers starting August 18. This addition will extend the currently operational route by another eight kilometers.

The RRTS project, which spans 82 kilometers, aims to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut through the Namo Bharat trains. Currently, a 34-kilometer section with eight stations in Ghaziabad is operational. The Meerut (South) station will be the ninth station, further enhancing connectivity in the region.

“The Meerut (South) RRTS station will open for passenger operations from August 18 at 2 PM. With the addition of this 8-kilometer section, a total of 42 kilometers of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is now operational, including nine stations from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut South in Meerut,” the NCRTC said in a statement on Saturday.

Officials also provided fare details for the extended route. The maximum fare from Sahibabad to Meerut (South) – a 42-kilometer stretch – will be ₹110 for passengers traveling in the standard coach and ₹220 for those opting for the premium coach.

The previously operational 34-kilometer section includes eight stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (South), and Modinagar (North). A 17-kilometer priority section of this route received safety approvals in June 2023 and was opened to the public in October 2023, following a flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second 17-kilometer section, with three additional stations, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister via video conferencing in March this year.

The Meerut (South) station was initially planned to open alongside the second 17-kilometer section, but its launch was delayed due to pending works. With safety approvals for the eight-kilometer stretch from Modinagar (North) to Meerut (South) granted in June, the station is now ready to serve passengers.

The opening of the Meerut (South) station is significant as it brings the Namo Bharat trains closer to the heart of Meerut, potentially boosting ridership. The station itself is designed with ground, mezzanine, concourse, and platform levels and will boast the largest parking facility in Uttar Pradesh along the RRTS corridor, accommodating approximately 1,200 vehicles with electric vehicle charging stations. Two parking lots will be available at both entrances on either side of the Delhi-Meerut Road. 

NCRTC officials also indicated that the focus will now shift to opening sections of the RRTS corridor in Delhi.

