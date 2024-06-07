RRTS News: Rapid Rail operation till Meerut (South) to begin from this date, check details here

Preparations for this expansion are complete, with trial runs successfully conducted and safety certifications obtained

The Rapid Rail will start running up to Meerut South Station by the end of this month. Currently, the train operates from Sahibabad to Modinagar, and the extension to Meerut will add 8 kms to its route. Preparations for this expansion are complete, with trial runs successfully conducted and safety certifications obtained. The date for the extension is set to be announced soon.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) initially planned to extend the service to Meerut before the Lok Sabha elections, aiming to complete the work ahead of schedule. Although this goal was not met, the preparations are now finished, according to reports.

According to NCRTC's Chief Public Relations Officer, Puneet Vats, the train will begin operating to Meerut South by the last week of June.

Following the commencement of service to Meerut South, the next phase will extend the route from Sahibabad to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first rapid rail from Sahibabad Station. The Namo Bharat train has been operating on a 34-kilometre track, and over the past nine months, more than a million passengers have used this service.