RRTS: India's upcoming fastest train zooms past at 160 kmph on trial run, WATCH video

A video of Indian fastest train goes viral on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

RRTS: India's upcoming fastest train zooms past at 160 kmph on trial run, WATCH video
Delhi-Meerut rapid railway | Photo: Twitter

Delhi- Meerut under-construction rapid railway line that will connect Delhi with Meerut travelling via Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Muzzafarnagar will be India's first high-speed rapid urban network. 

The modern trainsets are able to achieve a top speed of 180 kmph, but the tracks are not ready for test runs yet. Meanwhile, a video has been circulating on Twitter, showing the NCRTC deployed train conducting a high-speed run, passing through an under-construction RRTS train station at 160 kmph speed.

The RRTS train will be the fastest rail in India once become operational, surpassing Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Express is also designed to achieve a top speed of 180 kmph, but the safety limitations on rail tracks limit the top speed of the Vande Bharat trains to only 130 kmph. 

Read: Weather forecast: These North Indian states may get heavy rainfall, hailstorm in next 4 days, check latest IMD update

Because the RRTS will be elevated with zero public interference, a speed of 150 kmph is achievable without any problem.  The viral video does not specify a date, location or any station. Currently, NCRTC, the parent body of Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail is conducting trial runs at Duhai Depot.

