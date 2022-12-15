RRTS: Delhi to Meerut in under 1 hour at 160 kmph, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghaziabad stations to have 5 entry-exit points

Delhi-Meerut Metro: Once fully operational, RRTS will handle an estimated eight lakh passengers on a daily basis. (Representational)

The construction for the 82-km-long Regional Rapid Transit System that will connect Meerut, Ghaziabad and Delhi with a high-speed railway line, is in full swing. NCRTC, the agency overseeing the mega project, will complete a tunnel joining Meerut Central, Football Chowk, Bhansali and Begumpul, in the next few weeks. In October, they completed the first phase of the tunnel between Begumpul and Gandhi Bagh.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is focussing on the construction of two-kilometer-long parallel tunnels in Meerut. The machine shaft digging the tunnel will soon reach the Meerut Central Station. NCRTC has so far completed 1100 meter of tunneling and is developing the Bhansali-Begumpul stretch.

What is RRTS?

According to the NCRTC website, the agency aims to create dedicated, high speed and comfortable commuter service for people travelling to various NCR cities. The difference between the metro and these trains will be that there will be fewer stations on these lines and the speed of transit will be up to 160 kmph.

These trains will be able to cover a distance of 100 kilometers in around 45-50 minutes. Since the distance between Delhi and Meerut is around 75 km, it is possible that the travel time between the two cities will be less than an hour.

The system will also entail the last-mile connectivity options. The agency will integrate railway stations, bus depots, airports and metro stations in the system.

Once fully operational, RRTS will handle an estimated eight lakh passengers on a daily basis.

Ghaziabad will be the only RRTS station that will be under the UP government's jurisdiction.

Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun expressway will cut travel time by 4 hours, to begin from Akshardham Temple

The Ghaziabad station will have five entry and exit points, Hindustan Times reported.

Similarly, the Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi will also have five entry-exit points.

There will be 25 stations on the line.

Meerut and Duhai stations will have four entry-exit points.

There will be at least 2 entry-exit points on each station.