RRTS: Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur rapid trains to have top speeds of up to 220 km/h, surveys sanctioned

RRTS: Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur rapid trains to run at top speed of 220 km/h, surveys sanctioned | Representational Photo

Rapid trains transporting people at breakneck speeds appears to be the future of connectivity in and out of the national capital Delhi. With the first RRTS (Rapid Regional Transit System) set to open next month in March 2023, authorities have planned several other routes in the coming years.

After Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Delhi-Panipat RRTS and Delhi-Alwar RRTS, the people of NCR will also get rapid trains to Agra and Jaipur. Plans for Delhi-Agra and Delhi-Rewari-Jaipur RRTS trains have been kicked off.

As the first step, surveys have been sanctioned for both the lines, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently revealed in Rajya Sabha, as per information received by him from the Ministry of Railways. The Delhi-Agra and Delhi-Rewari-Jaipur rapid trains will run at speeds up to 220 km/h. The Delhi-Agra line will be an elevated RRTS corridor.

Two other RRTS lines – Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabgarh-Palwal and Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak – have been identified by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), the Union Minister informed.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line will open in three weeks on the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai. The stretch between Duhai and Meerut will open next and the Delhi-Ghaziabad stretch will be constructed in the final phase. The entire line is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS project of NCRTC will connect Murthal, Gannaur and Samalkha in a 103 kms long line that will have 17 stations between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Panipat. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar RRTS will run through the industrialised regions of Haryana and Rajasthan connecting Manesar, Bawal, and Neemrana.

READ | Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway: Noida authority to build two elevated roads in Chhijarsi, Hindon, details