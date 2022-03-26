RRR screening halt led angry fans to vandalise Vijayawada theatre

The morning of March 25 saw huge mess near Besant road in Vijayawada as fans of ‘RRR’ lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR vandalised the Annapurna theatre post the SS Rajamouli’s film halted mid screening. The movie stopped due to technical glitches around 8:40 am.

Based on the theatre management, the movie screening was started at 7:30 am and the technical issues disrupted the visuals for less than a minute after an hour of screening.

While the theatre management immediately rectified the glitch and resumed screening in a short time span, fans got uncontrollably angry. The repeated halt in movie screening led fans to damage window glasses and doors. Their anger did not subside with just that and some fans removed nail fencing near the silver screen. Others damaged chairs in the theatre.

Speaking of the glitch, a representative from the theatre said, “We have experienced delay for a while followed by glitches in the satellite signal receiver which irked the fans”.

Soon after the fans started vandalising the theatre, the city armed reserve police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Also, READ: Amul cheers SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' with 'TeRRRific' topical – WATCH pic

According to South ACP Srinivasulu, “Around 10 youngsters under the influence of alcohol resorted to violence and were taken into custody for damaging the property and creating law and order issues in public places. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections based on the complaint from theatre management.”

Earlier, the Kala theatre in Pipula Road witnessed similar tensions when the movie’s screening was delayed by an hour.

Meanwhile, the grand worldwide release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' on March 25 has garnered positive reviews from all quarters. Fans of superstar Ram Charan have taken the internet by storm and hailed him as a 'god-level actor' for his terrific performance in the movie.