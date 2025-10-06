RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 update: Expected date, step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match
Shining Spaces: Office Cleaning Landscape in Melbourne and Sparkle Office’s Role
Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI
Building Reliable Data Systems Through Privacy, Automation, and Observability: The Research Journey of Chiranjeevi Devi
Creating AI-Enhanced Test Systems: A Scaleble and Reliable Cloud Quality Solution by Jessy Christadoss
Rajkumar Hirani reacts to Donald Trump imposing 100% tariff on foreign films: 'There is no clarity on...'
Bluegod Entertainment Limited to Acquire Legends League Team: An Unconventional Yet Strategic Step toward Future Growth
Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses 'darling daughter' Anshula Kapoor's hand during Gor Dhana ceremony
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's lies, netizens react as wildcard entrant warns her 'people have seen your mini-skirt videos'
Did Donald Trump warn US about Osama bin Laden one year before 9/11 attacks? His book reveals all...
INDIA
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) examination results soon. The exam, conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025, aimed to fill 3,445 vacancies.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the results for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) examinations soon. While no official release date has been confirmed yet, the results are expected to be published shortly on the official regional RRB websites as well as the central portal at rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC UG exam was conducted over multiple days, specifically on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9, 2025. This recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies across various posts. Of these, 2,022 vacancies are for the role of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.
The provisional answer key was released on September 15, 2025, along with candidates’ response sheets and the set of questions. Applicants were given a window to raise objections against any discrepancies in the answer key. A non-refundable fee of Rs 50 per question (plus applicable bank charges) was charged for each objection raised. However, in cases where the objection was deemed valid, the amount was refunded to the candidate’s bank account.
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official websites for updates regarding result announcements, cut-off marks, and the next stages of selection. Stay informed to ensure you don't miss any critical notifications from the RRB.