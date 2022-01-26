RRB NTPC Exam row: Protestors in Bihar set train on fire, Railway Minister to address grievances

The protests surrounding the row on the Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) competitive examination continued for the third day in Bihar, with the demonstration taking a more violent turn today.

As the students protesting the RRB NTPC examination got more agitated, reports emerged of them setting a train compartment on fire in Gaya, Bihar. The students also allegedly pelted stones at the police and tried to obstruct the movement of trains in Bhagalpur.

It was also reported that the protestors squatted on railway tracks, vandalized railway property while protesting the RRB NTPC exam results. It was reported that the train compartment set on fire was stationary and empty at the time, so no injuries were recorded.

Taking stock of the current situation, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the students to stop the ongoing protest and not indulge in illegal activities. He further said that the Railways Ministry will address the students’ grievances soon.

On students' protest against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories exams, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them." pic.twitter.com/7I7rL890BL January 26, 2022

While talking to the media, Vaishnaw said, “I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them.” He further added, “An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to grievances.”

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Railway decided to stay the Level 1 RRB NTPC examination. The ministry said, “Railway Ministry stays examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest. A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry.”

On Tuesday, the Railway Ministry had also said that all those who were found indulging in illegal activities on railway property will be banned from getting a job at the organization. The videos of the incident will be closely monitored by the ministry.

The release read, “RRB NTPC Protest videos will now be examined by the Ministry with the help of specialised agencies. Upon proper examination, those found in indulging in any of the mentioned activities will be penalised accordingly. They will be liable to both police action as well as lifetime debarment from a Railway job.”