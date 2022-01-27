RRB NTPC exam results: Student unions call for 'Bihar bandh' tomorrow over certain discrepancies

Amid continued protests, the student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for "Bihar bandh" tomorrow (January 28). They have refused to bog down and have termed the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results as a "hoax".

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

They said, "There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections."

Earlier, all Chairpersons of RRBs were directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to the committee. Candidates are given three weeks up to February 16, to submit their concerns, and the committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4.

Meanwhile, given the students' uproar regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests scheduled to be held on February 15 and February 23.

The job aspirants blocked the New Delhi-Kolkata main railway tracks and some others protested in Bihar's Arrah and Sharif Railway station. The protesters also allegedly set a train on fire in Arrah.