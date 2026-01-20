FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Applications postponed, check new registration date, vacancies, age limit, eligibility criteria and more

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 applications have been postponed. Check new registration dates, vacancies, age limit, eligibility, selection process, fee, and pay scale details.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Applications postponed, check new registration date, vacancies, age limit, eligibility criteria and more
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a major update regarding the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026. The application process for nearly 22,000 Group D posts has been postponed. The recruitment drive will fill vacancies across multiple railway zones and departments and is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notification No. 09/2025. Candidates are advised to carefully note the new timeline and updated guidelines before applying.

Revised application schedule

According to the latest notification, the online registration process for RRB Group D 2026 will commence on January 31, 2026, instead of the previously announced date of January 21. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until 11:59 pm on March 2, 2026. Applications will be accepted only through the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, and no offline submissions will be allowed.

Aadhaar advisory for candidates

RRB has issued a strong advisory regarding Aadhaar verification. Applicants must ensure that their Aadhaar details, especially name and date of birth, exactly match the information mentioned in their Class 10 certificate. Candidates are also advised to update their latest photograph and biometric details, including fingerprints and iris scans, in Aadhaar records.

Vacancy distribution

Out of the total 22,000 Group D vacancies, the Engineering Department accounts for the highest number, with around 12,500 posts. The Track Maintainer Grade-4 role alone includes nearly 11,000 vacancies. Other posts include Traffic Point B, Assistant (S&T), Assistant (C&W), Assistant (TRD), Assistant (Track Machine), Assistant (Bridge), Assistant (P-Way), Assistant Operation, and Assistant Loco Sheet. Region-wise allocation includes 993 posts for East Central Railway and 1,199 posts for South Eastern Railway.

Eligibility, age limit and selection process

The age limit for RRB Group D 2026 is 18 to 33 years. OBC candidates are eligible for a 3-year age relaxation, while SC and ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation. The short notification has not clearly specified educational qualifications, leading to confusion regarding Class 10 and ITI requirements.

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The CBT will be 90 minutes long with 100 questions and a negative marking of one-third for incorrect answers.

Application fee and pay scale

Candidates can apply to only one RRB. Multiple applications across different railways will result in rejection. The application fee is Rs 500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, out of which Rs 400 is refundable after appearing for the CBT. Selected candidates will receive a Level-1 pay scale of Rs 18,000 per month.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
