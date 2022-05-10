RPG blast reported at Punjab Police’s intelligence office in Mohali, no casualties

Photo - IANS

The intelligence office of Punjab Police, located in Mohali, was attacked by unknown persons late at night on Monday, May 9. An explosion was reported from the premises of the office, while no casualties have been reported from the incident till now.

It is reported that a projectile was fired at the building, which resulted in a blast. According to reports, the blast took place on the third floor of the Punjab Police building, when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was thrown through an opening.

No damage or casualties have been reported from the RPG blast on the police building, apart from broken windows. Soon after the blast, security forces were deployed in and around the area to detect any further threats to the Punjab Police.

The police forces of Mohali remain on alert following the attack and are currently tracking any suspicious movement inside the city. The Punjab Police has also recovered explosives from the site of the attack and forensic teams have been called to the spot.

The police personnel said that it was a minor blast, and the attack took place from outside the building. The perpetrator of the attack used a rocket-fire-type launcher, and no casualties have been reported from the incident.

The explosion on the premises of the Punjab Police office was reported on the same day when the police forces in the state recovered an IED equipped with RDX packed in a metallic black coloured box weighing approximately 2.5 kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in the Tarn Taran district.

On Monday, the intelligence agencies had also asked the Punjab Police to beef up the security in VIP areas of the state following the receipt of two letters from a commander of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

An RPG or rocket-propelled grenade is a shoulder-fired missile weapon that is used to launch grenades or other warheads from a distance to a set location, mostly causing an explosion. These types of weapons can be extremely dangerous and can lead to many casualties.

