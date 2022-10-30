Rozgar Mela: Time to leave behind old challenges, says PM Modi to Jammu and Kashmir's youth

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Jammu and Kashmir is every Indian's pride and that the region should move beyond its problems and take use of its prospects. In his video message to the Jammu and Kashmir Rozgar Mela, he also emphasised the need of trying new approaches and ways of thinking.

"We are committed to taking benefits of development equally to all sections and citizens," Modi said. "Jammu and Kashmir is the pride of every Indian. Together we have to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pleased to announce the employment of 3,000 young people across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. These young people would be able to find work in the Public Works Department (PWD), Health Department (DHD), Food and Civil Supplies Department (FCSD), Animal Husbandry (AH), Jal Shakti (Water Power), and Education and Culture (ECD), he said.

The prime minister said that, in the following days, over 700 appointment letters would be sent across various government agencies.

Narendra Modi said that the record number of visitors to Jammu and Kashmir was a direct result of improvements to the state's infrastructure and transportation links.

"It is our endeavour that the benefits of government schemes reach every section of society without any discrimination", the prime minister remarked.

Also, READ: Picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hands with Poonam Kaur during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral, actress clarifies

In addition, he disclosed that two more All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS), seven additional medical colleges, two additional state cancer institutes, and fifteen additional nursing colleges are in the works to improve Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare and education systems.

A plan is in the works to increase rail service to Kashmir, he added. The prime minister asked the young people entering government service to make transparency a top priority, noting that it has always been a value held in high regard by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)