Row over BPL status of owner of RJD's Yuva Kranti Rath', JD(U) seeks answers from Tejashwi over 'fraud'

A controversy erupted over the reported owner of a vehicle being used by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his 'Yuva Kranti Rath Yatra' as the ruling Janata Dal (United) alleged that the bus belonged to a person registered under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar alleged that the bus belonged to Mangal Pal who is registered under BPL category.

"Tejashwi Yadav will soon take out 'Shahi Yatra' and its truth is that the high tech bus (Yuva Kranti Rath) belongs to Mangal Pal who is registered under Below Poverty Line category," Kumar alleged.

Tejashwi must tell who did financial fraud with him and bought the bus under his name, he asked.

Pal, the reported owner of the vehicle, came forward and claimed that he does not belong to the BPL category.

"I do not belong to the BPL category. I am a contractor. The person under whom I am working has bought the bus under my name. All allegations are false," Pal said.

Refuting JD(U) allegations, Tejashwi said that his party RJD has taken the bus on rent and it will answer the questions raised by the ruling party.

"These people are scared and know that unemployment is a big issue. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar couldn't solve the problem but increased it instead. Party has taken it (bus) on rent and party will give an answer. I think instead of making this an issue, one must talk of real issues," Yadav said.

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna on February 23. He will lead the rally in every district of the state on this 'Yuva Kranti Rath'. pic.twitter.com/931Wb2qApI — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

The RJD will begin its 'Berozgari Hatao' Yatra aboard the 'Yuva Kranti Rath' from Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna on February 23.

Tejashwi Yadav will lead the rally to be held in Patna on February 23, following which it will be held in every district of the state.

As the RJD unveiled its 'Rath' on Thursday, Yadav said, "Nitishji has been at the helm of affairs in the state for years and has completely destroyed Bihar in the matter of employment. There is rampant unemployment in Bihar but the Chief Minister's focus is solely on saving his chair."

"Unemployment is there in the whole country but discussions are being held on Hindu-Muslim topics and on Pakistan. We will go to each district in the state and talk to the people regarding this," he added.

The yatra is seen as an attempt to mobilise the support of youth ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, likely to be held in October-November this year.

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had contested the 2015 election in alliance with RJD and Congress under the 'Mahagathbandhan' umbrella. Kumar, however, later quit the alliance and formed a coalition government with the BJP.