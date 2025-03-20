According to the First Information Report (FIR), a man accused of taking part in the Nagpur violence allegedly touched an on-duty woman police officer inappropriately. It started with a Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb in Khuldabad.

At a time when controversy over Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Khuldabad has rocked Maharashtra, leading to violence in Nagpur, many questions have been raised over the intention of the hullaballoo thus created.

It has been found that the man also made obscene gestures and misbehaved with some other women, including police personnel on March 17.

FIR suggests misbehaving with lady police

Jitendra Baburao Gadge, Sub-Inspector, Ganeshpeth Police Station, registered the FIR number 0115.

It has been written in the FIR that the group that came to the police station allegedly conspired to create religious conflict between the two communities.

According to the FIR, about 500 to 600 people from one community gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk of Nagpur on March 17.

How situation went out of hand: FIR Details

The FIR also mentions that despite attempts by Inspector Machhindra Pandit and other officers to disperse the crowd, the mob did not budge and armed itself with deadly weapons, like axes, stones, and sticks.

The FIR also says that the people gathered at the police station wanted to instill fear and disrupt social harmony to escalate religious tensions.

The problem began on March 17 when the workers of the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Gandhi Gate, raised slogans to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb and burned an effigy of the Mughal emperor.

Soon afterward, a group of 50-60 people, led by Fahim Khan Shamim Khan, city president of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), assembled at the police station to submit a written statement.