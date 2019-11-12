Routes to avoid for India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan? Check Delhi Traffic Police advisory

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police regarding the arrangements and restrictions on the roads ahead of the 39th India International Trade Fair 2019 at Pragati Maidan from November 14-27.

The trade fair will be opened to the general public only on November 19, before which it will remain restricted to business visitors. The visitors allowed to enter from Gate No. 1, 10 and 11. No one will be allowed to enter the fair after 5 PM, the advisory said.

Chauffer-driven vehicles and taxies will be on the service lane in front of Gate No. 1, 10, and 11.

To ensure smooth regulation and movement of traffic on the surroundings of the immediate road Pragati Maidan, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Road. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Das Road. In case any vehicle is found parked on the aforementioned roads, it shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

U-turns on Mathura Road, on all cuts between W-Point and T-Point with Subramaniam Bharti Marg, will be prohibited. Right and left turns from Mathura Road to Purana Quila Road will also not be allowed.

ROUTES TO AVOID

Bhairon RoadPurana Quila RoadShershah RoadMathura road from W-Point to Mathura Road Subramaniam Bharti Marg

The trade fair is likely to attract a huge footfall each day as a result of which, traffic congestion is expected at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road. Apart from the visitors, people are requested to take alternate routes to avoid congestion.

PEDESTRIAN FOOT OVER BRIDGES

There will be heavy pedestrian movement on Mathura Road as traffic is also excepted to ply on this road throughout the day. Hence, people should use the two-foot over bridges - one at near gate number 5, National Stadium, and second at W-Point/A-point.