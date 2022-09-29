Rottweiler, Pitbull breeds banned in THIS Uttar Pradesh city; violators to pay fine

Kanpur news (File)

Amid reports of dog attacks on humans, Kanpur municipal corporation has banned the Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds of dogs. If any person is found with these dog breeds, their pets will be confiscated.

According to reports, the municipal body has sent a proposal regarding this to the city's commissioner and an official order will be sent soon.

Those found violating this rule will be fined Rs 5,000.

These breeds of dogs are considered aggressive and dangerous to humans, the corporation opined. These dogs need a lot of open space like a farmhouse to remain healthy. However, people keep them as pets in cramped spaces. Because of this, they get aggressive and attack people.

To safeguard the masses against the dogs, the decision to ban them has been taken.

Zee News quoted senior official Suryakant Tripathi as saying that the municipal body has already banned their reproduction and business within the city limits.

A few weeks ago, a pitbull dog killed its elderly owner in Lucknow.