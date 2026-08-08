Rotten meat, veggies, expired milk found at Taj, Radisson, Lalit: Bengaluru 5-star hotels face food safety action

According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, 26 three-star and five-star hotels were checked. Thirty food safety officer teams worked on Friday (August 7) to cover every zone under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

During a special inspection drive in Bengaluru, officials uncovered fungal growth on vegetables, expired dairy products and other safety breaches at a number of luxury hotels.

According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, 26 three-star and five-star hotels were checked. Thirty food safety officer teams worked on Friday (August 7) to cover every zone under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Lapses found in kitchen hygiene

The drive found several lapses, including poor hygiene in kitchens and storage areas, expired products, and improper food storage.

Officials also discovered vegetables and other food items with fungal growth. A video shared by news agency ANI showed hotel kitchen staff apologizing while throwing a tray of baked goods into the trash.

Inspectors further observed that some hotels were not storing vegetarian and non-vegetarian food separately. Inspectors found improper labelling, food misbranding, and breaches of mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India labelling norms.

Expired milk, rotten chicken, fish, meat and vegetables recovered

According to the department, expired milk, other dairy and bakery items, along with chicken, fish, meat and vegetables were recovered from storage. At The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), officials seized 76 kg of meat and 200 kg of vegetables, and also destroyed 32 litres of expired milk.

At Shangri-La Bengaluru, 15 kg of meat was seized. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, 19 kg of meat was taken into custody.

Officials seized 3 kg of expired bakery products from Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield and 72 kg of meat from Taj Yeshwantpur.

Notices issued to violating hotels

Following the violations, notices have been issued to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs). Adjudication proceedings under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer.

The food samples collected during the drive included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk, among other food products.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department constituted 30 special teams to conduct surprise inspections at hotels, restaurants and food outlets across Bengaluru and other major locations in the state following a rise in complaints over poor food quality, hygiene and food safety violations.

Public complaints trigger Bengaluru food inspections

The inspection drive has been launched on the directions of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader after the department received several complaints from members of the public, including those shared on social media, alleging unhygienic practices and the sale of substandard food at various eateries.

The latest crackdown comes amid growing public concern over food safety in Karnataka. Over the past few months, several videos and posts shared on social media have raised allegations of unhygienic kitchen conditions, poor food handling and the use of artificial colours in popular dishes such as gobi manchurian, kebabs and other prepared foods. These complaints have prompted the department to step up enforcement measures.

The state government had also carried out a similar enforcement drive last year under "Operation Eat Right" after reports of food poisoning and the use of artificial colouring in food products. During that campaign, several hotels and food establishments were inspected, notices were issued to violators and penalties were imposed for non-compliance with food safety standards.