India

Roshan Baig helped BJP, tried to sabotage my campaign: Rizwan Arshad

Congress's Bengaluru Central candidate Rizwan Arshad on Thursday hit out at his party's miffed lawmaker Roshan Baig stating that he has tried to help the Bharatiya Janata Party and attempted to sabotage his campaign.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: May 23, 2019, 10:00 AM IST

Congress's Bengaluru Central candidate Rizwan Arshad on Thursday hit out at his party's miffed lawmaker Roshan Baig stating that he has tried to help the Bharatiya Janata Party and attempted to sabotage his campaign.

"Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP and sabotage my campaign. But in his own constituency Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly and blessed me. Workers of the Congress party have defied his diktats and supported me," Rizwan Arshad told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baig had called Congress general secretary KC Venugopal a "buffon", the party's state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao "a flop show" and blamed Congress Legislature Party Leader (CLP) Siddaramaiah for the "collapse" of the Congress-JD(U) alliance in the state.

When he was asked whether Congress should have given more thought before assigning minister portfolios, Baig said, "Portfolios were sold. How can I blame Kumaraswamy for it? He wasn't allowed to function. From day one Siddaramaiah said he is going to be the chief minister. You have gone to their doorstep to form the government."

Responding to this, Gundu Rao said: "It is unbecoming of a politician of his stature to be speaking like this, it reeks of pure political opportunism. We will take the required action when the time is right."

Soon after his statement, the party served a show cause notice seeking an explanation from him within a week. In his reply, Baig said he will not even bother reading the notice as it has "clearly been sent on the orders of the same people whose incompetencies were highlighted" by him.

Arshad called Baig an "opportunist" and asked him to resign from the party.

"He is an opportunist. If he has guts let him resign and contest from the BJP. If Congress is such a bad party which gave him power for the last 10 years and made him MLA for the last four terms let him resign and contest from BJP. Let's see what happens in Shivajinagara," he said.

Karnataka has 28 parliamentary constituencies. Polling for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results of the general elections will be announced today. 

