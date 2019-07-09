Rose Valley scam: Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee summoned by ED

Rose Valley scandal is at least five times the Saradha ponzi scam

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rose Valley scam. He has been asked to appear before the agency on July 19. Chatterjee who has worked in several Bollywood movies including Shanghai with actors Imran Hashmi and Kalki was seen sharing stage with Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu at several Rose Valley events. ED has asked him to appear before them to investigate whether any monetary transactions took place between him and Gautam Kundu.

According to the ED estimates, the Rose Valley scandal is at least five times the Saradha ponzi scam. The agency had arrested its chairman Gautam Kundu and attached his assets worth Rs 2,300 crore, including hotels and resorts. Multiple charge sheets had been filed by the ED in the courts of Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. Several TMC leaders have also been grilled by agencies in connection with this scam.