Romanian national arrested for duping several through ATM skimming in Kolkata

A Romanian national was arrested in Delhi by Kolkata Police on Monday for duping lakhs of rupees using ATM skimming devices.

"One Romanian national - Siliviu Florin Spiridon, a resident of Constanta, Romania has been arrested from Greater Kailash by officials of Detective Department of Kolkata Police," said a senior official of Detective Department of Kolkata Police.

Skimming devices, other accessories, magnetic chips, batteries, PIN hole camera chip, were recovered from his possession.

While sources in Kolkata Police said that the arrested Romanian national confessed to have committed the crime, his associates are still at large and a lookout for them has begun.

Last month, people residing in Jadavpur woke up to a shocker where thousands or even lacs were withdrawn from their bank accounts.

Over a span of two days, as many as 59 complaints were registered, including 44 from Jadavpur area, 13 from Charu Market area, one from Karaya and one Netaji Nagar area.

According to officers in Lalbazar's Kolkata Police headquarters, as much as Rs 13.2 lakh had been withdrawn by the skimmers between November 28 and December 3 from ATMs in Delhi.

Officers were also contemplating of questioning the arrested Romanian nationals that are already lodged in Bengal’s jails who had duped more than 70 people early this year.

Immediately after the scam coming to light, Kolkata Police began an awareness program on social media through its Twitter handle and Facebook pages asking people to check for skimmers, other suspecting cameras and other devices before transacting at an ATM.