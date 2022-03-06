Romanian mayor gets into spat with Jyotiraditya Scindia; says ‘I helped them, not you’ – WATCH

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia are increasing with each passing day, the Indian government is knee-deep in its special evacuation mission named Operation Ganga. Several Indian ministers have also travelled to countries near Ukraine to oversee the evacuation of nationals from the war-torn country.

As Operation Ganga progresses, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is currently in Romania to oversee the smooth evacuation of Indians. Now, a video has surfaced of Scindia getting into a spat with a Romanian mayor at a relief camp.

The verbal spat between the two took place at a relief camp in Romania’s capital Bucharest. Scindia was addressing the Indian nationals and students at the camp who had been evacuated from Ukraine and remained to wait for a special flight to take them home to India.

Jumlas can work in India, but not on foreign soil. See how Romanian Mayor schooled the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya ScIndia at a relief camp.



- Explain to them when they will leave home. I provided them shelter & food, not you!



.. students clap! pic.twitter.com/Shu4wUFtpA — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 3, 2022

The video shows the union minister addressing the students at the camp when he was interrupted by the Romanian mayor. The Mayor interrupted his speech and accused him and the Indian government of taking credit for the arrangements made by Romania.

In the video, the mayor can be seen interrupting Scindia abruptly and saying, “Explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them, not you.”

After this, Scindia retorted back to the Mayor, asking him to stand back and let him speak. He also said that he will decide what he needs to speak while interacting with the Indian nationals. Later, Scindia also thanked the Romanian authorities for their support and cooperation.

After this clip surfaced on the internet, the opposition took a dig at Scindia and the Centre for allegedly taking credit for the arrangements made for Indian students and citizens by Romanian authorities.

Tweeting the video, Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress said, “When the Mayor of Romania had to remind Scindia ji that we have made arrangements for the food and living of the children, not you.”