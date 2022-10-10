Roma Jani emphasises why accessorising an outfit is necessary

How many of you check whether your earrings match your outfit or your dress compliments your heels? In their desire to wear the best outfit, the majority often overlook accessories. But only a true fashionista like Roma Jani will decipher the prerogative of accessories and their impact on our overall outfit.

Roma Jani is notable for her fashionableness and has a peculiar style. She hails from the content creation sphere and shares proffer style hacks. She posts several outfit ideas, and none of her looks is complete without a couple of accessories. Roma firmly believes that accessorising has a pivotal role in styling on-fleek outfits.

"Only donning the chic outfit isn't enough. The detailing is always required and just like outfits reflect our persona, accessories tell about our taste in fashion," says Roma Jani. The influencer's Instagram posts are quintessential of her thoughts.

From wearing chunky chandelier earrings to dainty minimalistic chains, Roma Jani's accessories collection encompasses everything. There have been numerous times when her staggering looks have taken over netizen hearts. Among several accessories that Roma dons, her nose ring is one true jaw-dropper. Her followers go ga-ga every time she posts wearing it!

Still, wondering why you should add accessories to your wardrobe? Roma Jani's words might enlighten you. She says, "Accessories will always grab the attention of your onlookers. They make you look classy, modern and trendy. They define the occasion and, of course, your mood. You would love to wear a jhumka when wearing a Kurti and a belt while wearing a crop top. Accessories have the potential to further express your identity and personality."

Roma Jani's understanding of fashion is unparalleled. The influencer has experience working with several brands like Dior, YSL, Aldo, Kazo, Loreal, Biba, Urban Clap, Shein, Nexus Seawoods, VITS Kamats (Silvassa), Monteria Resort, Crystal Homes, The Forest Club Resort, The Oberoi Udaivilas, etc. To get updated about the fashion world you can follow her Instagram at @roma.jani

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)