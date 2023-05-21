Search icon
Rolex watch, foreign trips: Sameer Wankhede’s luxury lifestyle which tipped off CBI in Aryan Khan drug case

Former NCB official Sameer Wankhede has now landed in the crosshairs of the CBI, which has filed a fresh FIR against him in the Aryan Khan drug bust case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Aryan Khan (Left) and Sameer Wankhede (Right) (File photo)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 by former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and his team in October 2021, making headlines and landing SRK and his family in a major controversy as well as a media trial.

Now, a fresh twist in the Aryan Khan drug bust case has revealed that Sameer Wankhede was accused of threatening and blackmailing Shah Rukh Khan, extorting Rs 25 crore from the Bollywood actor in exchange for the release of his son Aryan Khan from jail.

In its FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accused Sameer Wankhede and a few other former officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, threatening him that otherwise his son would be accused of consuming drugs.

This FIR also states that Sameer Wankhede had a surprisingly luxurious lifestyle as compared to other government officials, and was not able to justify his assets and wealth with his salary as the zonal director of the NCB at the time.

The luxury lifestyle of Sameer Wankhede

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede reportedly had to declare his assets to the authorities in relation to the corruption and bribery case but failed to justify his expensive lifestyle against the salary of a government employee.

Sameer Wankhede reportedly made six foreign trips with his family between 2017 and 2021 to places such as the UK, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa, and Maldives, where he stayed for 55 days. Further, Wankhede claimed that he had only spent Rs 8.75 lakh on these trips, but this amount barely covers air travel.

Apart from this, Wankhede also owns a series of expensive watches, which includes a Rolex watch that he bought at Rs 17 lakh. He also purchased four flats in Mumbai, all worth over Rs 1 crore. As the annual income of Sameer Wankhede and his wife has been declared as Rs 45 lakh, the source of this money remains mysterious.

