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Rohit Shetty Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's key operative Harry Boxer detained in US, to be brought back to India

According to officials, Boxer was closely linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was operating from the US. He had also threatened several Bollywood personalities through social media and audio messages.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

Rohit Shetty Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's key operative Harry Boxer detained in US, to be brought back to India
Harry Boxer
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Harry Boxer, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanted in several extortion and murder cases, has been detained in the United States (US), officials said on Saturday. He was apprehended from California on Friday night by American authorities after specific inputs from Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF).

According to officials, Boxer was closely linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was operating from the US. He had also threatened several Bollywood personalities through social media and audio messages.

Rohit Shetty Firing: Boxer claims responsibility

Boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu in February this year. Five rounds were fired, but no one was injured after the security guard alerted police. Later, officials arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Officials said Boxer's real name is Harichand Jat. He originally belongs to the Bamsur area of Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan, and learnt boxing while staying in Jaipur. That earned him the nickname 'Boxer'.

Before joining the crime world, he had worked as a boxing coach and had also prepared for competitive exams.

It is not clear when did he move abroad, but police suspect he used to operate a large network and played a crucial role in operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His name has surfaced in several criminal cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Boxer linked to Kapil Sharma firing

His name was also involved in the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. Indian agencies are expected to initiate the necessary legal procedures to extradite hi, to India with the assistance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Boxer was also detained briefly in January this year after applying for asylum. He was later allowed to leave by the American immigration authorities.

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