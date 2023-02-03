Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Pujara's ex-captain duped of Rs 71 lakh in Lucknow; full details

Ravikant Shukla represented India in the Under-19 world cup in 2006.

India's domestic cricketer Ravikant Shukla, who had been a part of the Indian Premier League's Punjab team, has levelled allegations of cheating against Lucknow's Yazdan Builders. He has filed a police complaint in the city's Hazratganj station.

He accused the builder of duping him of Rs 71 lakh. In his complaint, he wrote that the builder had sold him an apartment in accordance with LDA rules. However, he later came to know that the flat had been built on illegal land.

LDA demolished the building in December. He alleged that since he asked for his money, he and his family have been receiving death threats.

The police have started investigating the case.

Who is Ravikant Shukla?

Ravikant Shukla represented India in the Under-19 world cup in 2006. He was also the team captain. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Piyush Chawla were his team mates.

He is a native of Rae Bareli. He currently lives in KK Apartments of Hazratganj, Aaj Tak reported.

He said he had bought two flats from Yazdan Builder's Alaya Heritage Apartment. He now wants his money back as the building was demolished by the authorities.

Shukla was bought by the IPL team in 2009 but he didn't get a chance to play.