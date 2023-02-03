Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Pujara's ex-captain duped of Rs 71 lakh in Lucknow; full details

Lucknow: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Piyush Chawla were his team mates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Pujara's ex-captain duped of Rs 71 lakh in Lucknow; full details
Ravikant Shukla represented India in the Under-19 world cup in 2006.

India's domestic cricketer Ravikant Shukla, who had been a part of the Indian Premier League's Punjab team, has levelled allegations of cheating against Lucknow's Yazdan Builders. He has filed a police complaint in the city's Hazratganj station.

He accused the builder of duping him of Rs 71 lakh. In his complaint, he wrote that the builder had sold him an apartment in accordance with LDA rules. However, he later came to know that the flat had been built on illegal land.

LDA demolished the building in December. He alleged that since he asked for his money, he and his family have been receiving death threats.

The police have started investigating the case.

Who is Ravikant Shukla?

Ravikant Shukla represented India in the Under-19 world cup in 2006. He was also the team captain. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Piyush Chawla were his team mates.

He is a native of Rae Bareli. He currently lives in KK Apartments of Hazratganj, Aaj Tak reported.

He said he had bought two flats from Yazdan Builder's Alaya Heritage Apartment. He now wants his money back as the building was demolished by the authorities.

Shukla was bought by the IPL team in 2009 but he didn't get a chance to play.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.