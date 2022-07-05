Rohit Ranjan arrest: Chhattisgarh police 'forcefully' entered Zee News anchor’s house, didn’t inform UP police

File photo

Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Chhattisgarh police in relation to a video played on the primetime show DNA. Now, questions are being raised about the manner in which the news anchor was arrested by the authorities.

According to sources, the Chhattisgarh Police entered the residence of Rohit Ranjan early in the morning on Tuesday to arrest him, but things did not go down in an authorized manner. The Zee News anchor was reportedly arrested by police who were not in uniform.

Around 15 police personnel from Chhattisgarh tried to enter the home of Rohit Ranjan in Indrapuram, Ghaziabad. The mobile phones of the security guards of the anchor’s society gates were seized and they were not allowed to disperse from the location.

A guard who was posted at the security gate said that the Chhattisgarh Police arrived at Rohit Ranjan’s home in three vehicles, and did not tell the security anything. He further said that their mobile phones were snatched away and they were asked not to go anywhere.

The police team tried to enter the news anchor’s residence, while his brother and two young children were at home. According to reports, the Chhattisgarh authorities did not inform the Uttar Pradesh police about the arrest of the Zee News anchor.

The police team arrived at the residence of Rohit Ranjan at around 5:30 am on Tuesday, after which the authorities in Ghaziabad also reached the spot. It was reported that the UP police and Chhattisgarh police had a fierce argument regarding the alleged unlawful arrest of Rohit Ranjan.

It is being reported that the Chhattisgarh police are still outside the news anchor’s home. Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad police authorities have said that action will be taken according to the law and the matter is being overseen by the local authorities.

READ | Who is Alluri Sitarama Raju, whom PM Modi described as a symbol of spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'