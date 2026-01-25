FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Rohini Acharya slams Tejashwi Yadav's appointment as RJD working President: 'Katputli bane shehzada'

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Sunday took a veiled jibe at his brother Tejashwi Yadav, referring to him as a "puppet of infiltrator gang" after the latter is appointed RJD's national working president.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

Rohini Acharya slams Tejashwi Yadav's appointment as RJD working President: 'Katputli bane shehzada'
RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Sunday took a veiled jibe at his brother Tejashwi Yadav, referring to him as a "puppet of infiltrator gang" after the latter is appointed RJD's national working president.

Rohini Acharya slams Tejashwi Yadav's new role in RJD

In a post on X, Rohini, without naming Tejashwi Yadav, congratulated him for "coronation" while referring to him as a "katputli bane shehzada (prince turned puppet)" of an "infiltrator gang." "The pinnacle of politics - in a way, the grand finale of a man's glorious innings, congratulations to the sycophants and the 'Infiltrator Gang' on the coronation of the 'prince turned puppet in their hands'," she said.Jan Shakti Janata Dal chief and Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, agreed with his sister's remarks."The tweet she made is absolutely 100% correct," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters.However, he backed his father, Lalu Yadav's decision to appoint Tejashwi as RJD's national working president."If he (Lalu Yadav) has taken this decision, he must have felt it was the right thing to do. So that's good. Our people are moving forward," he said."He has been given the responsibility, so he should fulfil his responsibility. What else can we say? Whoever gets a responsibility should fulfil it," he added.

The RJD on Sunday announced Tejashwi Yadav as the party's new national working president. The announcement was made during the RJD's national executive meeting held in Patna.The meeting was attended by RJD Supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former CM Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and other senior party leaders. Following the announcement, the RJD officially confirmed the appointment on X, stating, "Dawn of a New Era! Tejashwi Yadav Ji has been appointed as the National Working President of Rashtriya Janata Dal!"

Tejashwi Yadav's appointment as the new national working president of RJD has put the family feud on public display. Rohini Acharya's relationship hit rock bottom after the RJD's poor showing in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with Rohini alleging physical and verbal abuse, including a "slipper being raised" to hit her during a party review meeting.Tej Pratap Yadav's relationship with the family deteriorated after he was expelled from the family and party last year over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

When Rohini Acharya quit politics

Rohini Acharya decided to "quit" politics and "disown" her family a day after the party suffered a massive defeat in assembly polls, securing only 25 seats in the 243 member state assembly. Taking all the blame, Rohini hit out at Sanjay Yadav, who is the RJD MP and close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, and said, "This is what Sanjay Yaday had asked me to do.""I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family ... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said.

(With inputs from ANI)

