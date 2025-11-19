Rohini Acharya hits back at sexist remark on 'married daughters' visiting their parents: 'Aapke ghar me baithe hain?'

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's daughter, is currently embroiled in a public family feud with her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his aides, following the RJD's recent defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. Recently, she has slammed the journalist over a sexist remark made by him about 'married daughters' visiting their parents. The moment has been captured on camera, and a video shared by Acharya on social media shows her in a hoarse voice, purportedly asking the journalist to clarify his remarks.

What did Rohini Acharya say?



In the video circulating online, Rohini can be heard saying, "Kal kya bole they aap? Aap hisab kitab rakhe hain kya? Aapke ghar me baithe hain?" Taken aback by Acharya's comment, the journalist defended by saying, "Humne kuch galat kaha ho toh bata dena. Aapki awaz, tabiyat theek nahi lag rahi. Aapse baad mein baat karte hain." Acharya further confronted, saying how he decided what counts as "too many days" for married women who are visiting their parents. The confrontation comes at a time when Acharya has been lashing out at critics after the RJD's defeat in the Bihar Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Rohini Acharya said she has decided to "quit" politics and "disown" her family a day after the party suffered a massive defeat in assembly polls, securing only 25 seats in the 243-member state assembly. Taking all the blame, Rohini hit out at Sanjay Yadav, who is the RJD MP and close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, and said, "This is what Sanjay Yadav had asked me to do."

"I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family ... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said. She recently said that she had been accused of taking "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in return for her "filthy kidney", which she donated to her father.



Rohini Acharya quits politics, disowns family

Taking on her detractors, Acharya said on X, "Those people who want to do something in the name of Lalu Ji should stop pretending to show false sympathy" and instead donate kidneys to the poor patients "counting their last breaths in hospitals".

With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life. His expulsion followed a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.



(With inputs from ANI)







