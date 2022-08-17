Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'No direction for EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants in Delhi': MHA

The clarification by the MHA comes hours after certain reports claiming that Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats and security.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

'No direction for EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants in Delhi': MHA
Representational image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that it did not give any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," MHA tweeted.

It added that the Government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location, adding that MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry also said that illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre.

The clarification from the Ministry comes hours after Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection.

READ | Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, Yediyurappa in; no Adityanath: Major revamp in BJP parliamentary board

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger gets nod from CCI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.