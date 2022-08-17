'No direction for EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants in Delhi': MHA

Representational image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that it did not give any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," MHA tweeted.

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

It added that the Government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location, adding that MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry also said that illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre.

The clarification from the Ministry comes hours after Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection.

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

