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Rohingya-Bangladeshi Terror Funding Network: ED raids 13 locations in UP

ED raided 13 locations in UP on Wednesday in a terror funding case linked to Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltration. Based on UP ATS FIR, ED is probing a syndicate accused of forging IDs and funneling foreign funds via trusts, mule accounts to support illegal settlement across India.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 03:13 PM IST

Rohingya-Bangladeshi Terror Funding Network: ED raids 13 locations in UP
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The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at 13 locations in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as part of an investigation into an alleged terror funding and illegal infiltration network linked to Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals. 

Searches carried out by ED's Lucknow Zonal Office

These searches were carried out by the ED's Lucknow Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case was initiated based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The FIR concerns an organised syndicate accused of facilitating the illegal entry of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, as well as arranging forged Indian identity documents for them and assisting their settlement across various parts of the country. 

The ED has identified an alleged financial network involving several charitable trusts and other entities that are suspected of receiving significant foreign contributions. It is believed that these funds were redirected through multiple bank accounts, including mule accounts, and layered financial transactions to support illegal activities. 

Investigation underway

Additionally, the ED alleged that the network used cash withdrawals and small-value bank transfers to move money to suspected beneficiaries while trying to avoid detection. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

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