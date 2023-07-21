Headlines

Rohandeep Singh “Jumping Tomato Studio” Expands Globally: New Offices in the UK and Dubai Mark a Milestone in the Journey of Success.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

Jumping Tomato Studio, under the dynamic leadership of young entrepreneur and film producer Rohandeep Singh, is proud to announce the opening of its new offices in the UK and Dubai. This significant expansion marks a momentous step in the company's journey of success and growth.

 

Founded a decade ago in India, Jumping Tomato Studio quickly emerged as a prominent production house, producing and distributing numerous successful films that captivated audiences nationwide. With a vision to explore new horizons and reach international audiences, the company is now set to venture into overseas markets.

 

The newly established offices in the UK and Dubai will serve as hubs for production activities and overseas distribution. Rohandeep Singh, with his innate passion for storytelling and a keen eye for innovation, aims to bring captivating Indian content to global audiences. The studio's first international Production movie, "Dhundh, Blue Star, Majnu Mastana & many more " is already in the pipeline, promising to be a cinematic delight that transcends borders.

 

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Rohandeep Singh shared his excitement, "Expanding Jumping Tomato Studio to the UK and Dubai is a dream come true for our team. We believe in the power of storytelling to connect people across cultures, and this expansion allows us to share our creative vision with audiences around the world."

 

As they embark on this exciting new chapter, Jumping Tomato Studio remains steadfast in its mission to entertain, inspire, and create a lasting impact through the magic of cinema. With Rohandeep Singh at the helm, the studio is poised to continue its legacy of excellence while embracing the vast possibilities of the international film market.

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

