Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest, asked to cooperate with ED's investigation

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim protection to Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, till February 16, after his lawyer KTS Tulsi assured the court on Wednesday that he would cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations. After hearing Vadra's bail plea in a case of money laundering, special judge Arvind Kumar directed him to submit a surety of Rs 1 lakh for interim protection from arrest.

He was also ordered to appear before the probe agency and cooperate in the investigation. The ED, during the hearing, told the court that properties worth more than 12 million pounds (over Rs 112 crore) have been discovered in London, which the agency believes belongs to Vadra. ED sources alleged that these London-based assets are part of kickbacks Vadra received in a petroleum deal.

Tulsi denied all allegations against Vadra, calling it political vendetta before the election. "There is no property of Robert Vadra in London. As soon as Vadra's granted relief in any case, the agencies come out with another case," he said.

Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora, another accused in the case, has been already given protection from arrest. Arora is believed to be one of the main accused as he was aware of Vadra's undeclared assets abroad and was instrumental in arranging funds.

Bail Provisions

