Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?
Robert Vadra faces scrutiny again, BIG revelation in money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari, he is named as...; check details
BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...
Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills
'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements
Planting Stories, Growing Futures: US-Based Gujarati Theatre Visionary Prafulkumar Panchal Wins Prestigious Award
Who is Shreyasi Singh? A gold medalist in Bihar cabinet who played key role in..., know her significance to Nitish Kumar
Korean Phone Accessories Brand Ringke Is Making India Its Global Manufacturing Base for 26-Country Export
Maharashtra's bride-to-be receives shagun more than your annual raise, netizens say 'mere liye bhi dhundlo'
INDIA
ED's investigation into the money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, declared a Fugitive Economic Offender, has brought businessman Robert Vadra under scrutiny. He has been named as an accused in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused. Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case in 2019 by the Delhi Court. The chargesheet was filed before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court by ED Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Mohd. Faizan.
According to reports, Vadra's role has come under scrutiny as part of the larger investigation into Bhandari, who is alleged to have facilitated questionable financial transactions and benefitted through dealings. Vadra had appeared before the agency in July this year, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The businessman is under ED investigation in three separate money laundering cases, two of which relate to alleged irregularities in land transactions. The agency has been probing whether funds generated through these deals were routed through offshore entities linked to Bhandari. Sanjay Bhandari, considered a known to Vadra, fled to London in 2016 shortly after the Income-Tax Department conducted searches at his premises in Delhi. He was recently declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) by a Delhi trial court.
However, Bhandari challenged the order before the Delhi High Court. In August, the High Court reserved its verdict on his plea contesting the trial court's decision under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.