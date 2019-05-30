Headlines

Robert Vadra cites 'tumour' for permit to travel abroad

Vadra has stated before a Delhi court that he has a "tumour in his large intestine" and so he needs to travel to London for treatment.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 30, 2019, 05:20 AM IST

As Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues a fresh summons on Wednesday to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to join probe in a money laundering case, Vadra has stated before a Delhi court that he has a "tumour in his large intestine" and so he needs to travel to London for treatment.

Vadra had appealed that his passport be released so that he can travel to London for diagnosis and further treatment.

The agency has issued fresh summons to Vadra directing him to appear before the investigative officer on Thursday in connection with the case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad. ED said Vadra has been asked to depose at around 10.30 am at the agency's office in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court reserved its order on Vadra's application till June 3. He had, on May 21, moved a special CBI court seeking permission to travel abroad. During the hearing, the agency has opposed Vadra's application to travel abroad.

Vadra's counsel KTS Tulsi submitted, "Robert Vadra has a tumor in his large intestine. He seeks court's permission for the release of his passport so that he can travel to London for medical treatment and can also get the second opinion from doctors there." Tulsi added that Vadra has been cooperative. "This proceeding should not turn to a death sentence," he added. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on ED's behalf, argued that Vadra has not essentially been asked to take a second opinion from a doctor in London. "ED investigation is at a crucial stage. Medical condition is just a pretext," he argued. On a mention of Vadra travelling abroad for his daughter's physiotherapy, the ED argued that the ward can be accompanied by someone else."It is apprehended that on the pretext of a medical condition, there may be tampering with evidence," Mehta claimed. "There are treatments available in India," he added.

