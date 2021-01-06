Robert Vadra alleges harassment by ED and Income Tax department

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Monday in several states; check full list

Jasprit Bumrah returns home, set to miss Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Meet BITS Pilani alumnus who leads Rs 52,734 crore company, earlier owned by GOI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Jasprit Bumrah returns home, set to miss Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal

Does increasing sodium intake prevent migraines and severe headaches?

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

Parle-G story: India's most iconic biscuit brand

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Roadies 19: Huge fight breaks as Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati 's***a flop', latter says 'aukaat dikhata hoon'

HomeIndia

India

Robert Vadra alleges harassment by ED and Income Tax department

Pointing to the COVID-19 situation, Vadra expressed reservations for being called by the ED in the ofice for questioning.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The son-in-law of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rober Vadra, has alleged that investigative agencies are harassing him as no tax evasion has been done by him.

"23,000 documents were taken away from my office. They've more information about me than I have in my office today. Every question they asked was answered clearly. There is no tax evasion. They send us notices in every two to three days. I would say it is harassment because if we are to answer the same question 10 times then there is a problem," Vadra was quoted as saying by ANI.

While saying that he has been cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department during questioning. "Every question posed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department have been answered with evidence. I am willing to go to any agency for questioning as I haven`t done any kind of tax evasions," he added.

"The agencies questioned about my business history which was answered both verbally and with documentary evidence," he said, referring to the 23,000 documents taken away form the investigative agency from his office. 

Pointing to the COVID-19 situation, he expressed reservations for being called by the ED in the ofice for questioning. "It is better that a few officers come to my office with COVID report and we would sanitize the room, than me going to an Income Tax office with 50-70 people," he said. 

On the contrary, he accused the 'central government of using him as a political pawn'. "The government is cornered with its own issues such as farmers and people want answers. They want to divert the issue by bringing my name up because the media will get attentive and flash my name up. It has been happening for 10 years. Especially, when my family fights for farmer issues and all of this is to digress the topic and show me in a bad light," Vadra claimed.

The ED and Income Tax Department is probing Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.

Earlier, the ED had also recorded Vadra's statement in connection with assets and properties outside India. In his recorded statement, he denied the ownership of properties in London in question. He also denied having assets outside India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mystery respiratory virus in Hyderabad: Know symptoms, prevention tips

INDIA bloc to unveil new logo today, finalise seat sharing, joint agenda in upcoming weeks for Lok Sabha polls 2024

'You won’t believe but...': Ayushmann Khurrana says he will never get second chance 'being an outsider'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways founder, sent to ED custody till September 11 in bank fraud case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE