Robber uses YouTube tricks to loot two banks in Odisha

Taking his motivation from a YouTube video, a 25-year-old businessman robbed two banks of Rs 12 lakh in Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar. The man while robbing the bank only used a toy gun. However, he has now been arrested.

The two banks that were robbed by Soumyaranjan Jena, alias Tulu, were the Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi.

“He had looted nearly Rs 12 lakh from the Indian Overseas Bank, near Infocity area on September 7, and the Bank of India’s Barimunda branch in Mancheswar area on September 28. He got the idea watching YouTube videos and used a toy gun to rob the two banks. Police recovered cash amounting to over Rs 10 lakh and seized the vehicle and the toy gun used in the robbery,” said the police commissioner.

Jena thought of the plan after he suffered heavy losses in his business due to the lockdown. The accused also had accounts in both the banks and had taken a loan which he was unable to repay

“He had borrowed â‚¹19 lakh from the banks for an apparel and shoe shop. He was able to pay back â‚¹6 lakh. Our investigation found that his business transaction ranged between â‚¹9 lakh and â‚¹10 lakh per month before the lockdown. However, after the lockdown he found himself in a debt trap,” added Sudhansu Sarangi.

During the lockdown, Odisha has reported several instances of bank and ATM robberies. Last month, a trader from a small town in Keonjhar was looted of Rs 2 lakh while on way to the bank. In May, a 14-year-old boy studying in class 9 was arrested by the police for trying to break into an ATM in Bhubaneswar after learning tricks from the internet.

A similar incident was reported in April when robbers unsuccessfully tried to break upon the cash box of an ATM under Jajpur police station.