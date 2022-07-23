Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Roadside stall owner gets two PSOs with AK-47 rifles after he files FIR against former MLA

The gunners have been provided to the man on the directions of the Allahabad High court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

In an unusual incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, a roadside shop owner was given two personal security officers (PSOs) after he filed an FIR against the former MLA for threatening him and holding him hostage.

The gunners have been provided to the man on the directions of the Allahabad High court. 

Rameshwar Dayal has filed an FIR against former Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Yadav and ex-Zila Panchayat president for allegedly using casteist remarks and holding him hostage to force him to sell his land.

The FIR was filed last month in Jaithra area of Etah. Dayal sells clothes on a cart.

According to a report in Hindi daily Navbharat Times, ex-MLA Rameshwar Yadav and other who faced  FIR approached the High Court requesting a quashing of the case against them, calling the allegations baseless.

On Saturday, the court summoned Dayal to express his concern over his lack of security. Dayal was then granted security by the court.

The two policemen armed with AK-47 rifles now accompany Dayal to his work at the stall.

The next hearing in this case will be on July 25.

