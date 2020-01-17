Road safety week: Two wheeler riders caught without helmet asked to write essay in Bhopal

As part of the road safety week in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, riders of two-wheelers caught without helmets, are asked to write a brief essay about the reason behind not wearing the protective gear.

In Bhopal, over 150 traffic violators, in the past six days, were caught flouting the rule, and were asked to write a 100-word essay explaining the reasoning for not wearing helmets, mandated by the traffic norms.

“During the ongoing Road Safety Week, riders of two-wheelers found without a helmet are being told to write an essay in 100 words to explain as to why they were violating this necessary safety norm," PTI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pradeep Chouhan as saying.

To create more awareness about traffic rules, rallies were taken out by the traffic police in the last six days in Bhopal. Moreover, they distributed pamphlets to local residents containing a detailed account of the traffic rules.

The Road Safety Week started on January 11 and ends on January 17.

However, the police have said that the initiative will continue even after the end of the Road Safety Week.