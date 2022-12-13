Rohtak: Two students killed as car runs them over, accused arrested

Two students killed as car runs them over | Photo: PTI

Two class 9 students passed away after being hit by a car in Rohtak. Vanshika Mishra and Manvi, both aged 14 were studying in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Peeragarhi village, were crossing the Rohtak road when a car hit them on Sunday (December 12) at around 4 pm, said police. The driver has been arrested by the police.

The car, driven by Arun Sharma, a resident of Nangloi, hit the girls. The students were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital and were later referred to Balaji Action Hospital. At the hospital, Manvi was declared dead. Mishra was hospitalised in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. During the course of treatment, she also succumbed, a senior police officer said.

Both their bodies have been handed over to their respective families Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused driver was arrested.

Police confirmed that the accused was not drunk at the time of accident. However, around 9.30 am on Monday, a group of nearly 300 people including children, men and women belonging to the deceased's locality started to move towards the residence of MLA Shri Raghuvinder Shaukin and arrived on a service road near Ring Road. They met the MLA and sought to know why the foot overbridge was not constructed even after assurance given by him five months ago.

They also demanded that proper traffic signal lights be installed at pillar no 294 with zebra crossing. Police said Mishra's father works as a peon with a chartered accountant while Manvi's father is a farmer and resides in his native place in Bijnor.