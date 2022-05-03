Road rage: College student 'intentionally' runs over man in Noida, victim's sister seeks help on social media

File Photo

A case of road rage has been reported from Noida in which a car was run over a man following an argument, the police said on Sunday. The police have arrested four persons -- all students of a reputed Noida-based university. The car has also been impounded.

An argument broke out after the car in which they were travelling accidentally touched the victim -- Diwakar Motwani's vehicle on the expressway in Greater Noida.

A passer-by recorded the video of the whole incident in which it could be seen how the accused tried to kill Motwani by running over their car on him.

After hitting the man, all the accused ran away from the spot.

Motwani suffered severe injuries in the incident and was removed to the Kailash Hospital where he was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be critical by the doctors.

Noida Police have lodged an FIR and also arrested the four persons who tried to kill the man.

"In the video, we could see an I-20 car first reversed and then ran over the victim after hitting him. The driver then fled the spot," a police officer said.

The video is of Friday night. It was recorded at around 1.30 a.m. near Mahamaya Flyover.

"Naveen Awana who was driving the car has been arrested along with his friends," a police officer said.