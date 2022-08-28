Uttar Pradesh: Road crash in Azamgarh leaves five dead, police confirms

Photo: PTI

An SUV rammed into a motorcycle and a road divider on the Azamgarh-Allahabad highway, and five fatalities have been confirmed by the police so far. As per Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, the incident took place on Saturday night when the SUV was headed toward Mirzapur.

The deceased have been identified as Shushil Saroj (32), Shiv Prakash (30), his daughter Anokhi (3), Pintu Yadav (22) and Meena Devi (25), police said. A woman injured in the accident was in serious condition.

(With inputs from PTI)

