Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Road crash in Azamgarh leaves five dead, police confirms

Five people lost their lives in a road crash on Saturday in Azamgarh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Road crash in Azamgarh leaves five dead, police confirms
Photo: PTI

An SUV rammed into a motorcycle and a road divider on the Azamgarh-Allahabad highway, and five fatalities have been confirmed by the police so far. As per Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, the incident took place on Saturday night when the SUV was headed toward Mirzapur. 

The deceased have been identified as Shushil Saroj (32), Shiv Prakash (30), his daughter Anokhi (3), Pintu Yadav (22) and Meena Devi (25), police said.  A woman injured in the accident was in serious condition.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Noida twin towers demolition: Residents of these Noida localities should wear face masks after blast

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.