Road accidents in India: Over 1.5 lakh die in 2021, highest in Uttar Pradesh, says NCRB data

Road accidents in India (Representational image)

As many as 1,55,622 lakh people lost their lives and 3,71,884 persons were injured in 4,03,116 road accidents in India in 2021, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Road accident cases in the country have increased from 3,54,796 in 2020 to 4,03,116 in 2021, the report added.

The fatalities in road accidents have increased by 16.8 per cent - from 1,33,201 in 2020 to 1,55,622 in 2021. Generally, road accidents have caused more injuries than deaths, but in Mizoram, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, road accidents caused more deaths than leaving persons injured.

In Mizoram, 64 road accidents caused 64 deaths and injuries to 28 persons; in Punjab, 6,097 road accidents caused 4,516 deaths and injuries to 3,034 persons; in Jharkhand, 4,728 road accidents caused 3,513 deaths and injuries to 3,227 persons; and in Uttar Pradesh, 33,711 road accidents caused 21,792 deaths and injuries to 19,813 persons.

The data by NCRB also revealed deaths due to traffic accidents (road, railway, railway crossing) in the country in the same year. It stated that 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in around 4.22 lakh traffic accidents in the country in 2021 with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest number of deaths in such mishaps at 24,711 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu which recorded 16,685 deaths.

The number of traffic accidents in the country increased from 3,68,828 in 2020 to 4,22,659 in 2021.

Deaths due to traffic accidents in India in 2021

4,03,116 road accidents caused 1,55,622 deaths

17,993 railway accidents 16,431 deaths

1,550 railway crossing accidents caused 1,807 deaths

Increase in traffic accidents

The maximum increase in number of traffic accident cases in states from 2020 to 2021 was reported in Tamil Nadu (from 46,443 to 57,090) followed by Madhya Pradesh (from 43,360 to 49,493), Uttar Pradesh (from 30,593 to 36,509), Maharashtra (from 24,908 to 30,086) and Kerala ( from 27,998 to 33,051).

1.73 lakh deaths due to traffic accidents in 2021

Uttar Pradesh - 24,711 deaths

Tamil Nadu - 16,685 deaths

Maharashtra - 16,446 deaths

The percentage share of traffic accidental deaths in total deaths due to 'Other Causes' has decreased from 45.1 per cent in 2017 to 44.5 per cent in 2021.

A rising trend was seen in the total number of deaths in 'traffic accidents' from 2017 to 2019 with a sharp decline in 2020, which again increased in 2021 but this number is less than that in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The total number of accidental deaths has increased by 18.8 per cent (from 1,46,354 to 1,73,860) in 2021 over 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)