Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed, several injured in road accident due to dense fog on Agra-Lucknow expressway (Representational image: IANS)

Three people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district on Monday morning due to dense fog. The accident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, when a bus going to Lucknow from Dehardun rammed into a truck from behind, police said

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Chandra, Neeraj Kumar and Aman Kumar, they said. The injured passengers were rushed to the Saifai medical college hospital in Etawah for treatment while the rest were sent to their destinations, they said.

Due to dense fog, some other vehicles including a bus and car were also affected by the accident but no passenger riding on them was hurt, police said.

Another accident in Aligarh

In Aligarh, two people were killed and 24 others were injured in accidents on NH 91 due to heavy fog, police said. More than a dozen vehicles including a police patrol car were damaged in these collisions which took place in a stretch of about 5 km under Akrabaad police station.

Rescue operations were conducted with the help of locals and the injured were rushed to different hospitals in the city, police said.