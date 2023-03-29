Bhopal to Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Bhopal to Delhi in 8 hours, check top speed, train fare, proposed schedule, route

File Photo

Starting April 1, Indian Railways is all set to make the commuters' life happier as it will operate the 11th Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati railway station) and New Delhi. This train will cover a distance of 709 km via Agra Cantt station in 7 hours and 50 minutes, more than 1 hour quicker than the Shatabdi Express.

Details of the Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi

As per the Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi will be a 16-coach train set. The train will cruise at a maximum speed of 160kmph over the Palwal - Agra section, 130 kmph between the Agra - Lalitpur section, and 120 kmph between the Lalitpur - Bina section of the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

In a first for the Western central railway (WCR) zone, the Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi will operate six-day a week except for Saturday. It is important to note that the Shatabdi Express operates for 365 days.

Proposed schedule of Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi

Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Rani Kamlapati railway station at 5.55 am, then it will take a five-minute halt at Agra Cantt railway station at 11.40 am and reach New Delhi at 1.45 pm.

On the return journey, the train will depart New Delhi at 2.45 pm and reach Agra Cantt at 4.45 pm and return to Rani Kamlapati railway station at 10.45 pm.

Fare of Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi

The fare of Vande Bharat Express is expected to be 10-15 percent higher in comparison to the Shatabdi Express ticket.