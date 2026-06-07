RJD workers pose as guards outside Lalu family’s residence in Patna after they send back security

Former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi sent away security personnel stationed outside their residences in Patna after Bihar government reduced their Z+ security. Following this, RJD workers stood outside their residence posing as guards.

Former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi sent away security personnel stationed outside their residences in Patna after Bihar government reduced their Z+ security. Following this, RJD workers stood outside their residence at 10, Circular Road equipped with bamboo sticks as guard. The workers took upon themselves the responsibility of providing security to their leaders and the Yadav family.

These workers, also including women, stood firm outside the residence in a vigilant position. “It's our duty to provide security to Rabri Devi ji. Lalu ji has gone to Singapore and Tejashwi ji is also not available right now. We ourselves will take full care of her,” a party worker told mediapersons.

A woman worker, showing confidence in their collective decision, said party supporters were strong enough to protect Rabri Devi. “Enough is enough. The state govt is repeatedly insulting our netas, which we can't accept any more,” she said. The development came after a video statement by RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav, who claimed the Lalu family had taken a “bold decision” by declining the new security arrangement by Samrat Choudhury led government.

The development comes after the Bihar government asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

Earlier, speaking at a public event in Sheikhpura, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticised the practice of former officials treating government residences as personal property. “The Chief Minister's residence belongs to the people. It cannot be treated as anyone's personal fiefdom or ancestral property,” he said, adding that he vacated government accommodations within 24 hours of his tenure ending.

Responding to the eviction notice, Rabri Devi had earlier told reporters, “They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place.” The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.