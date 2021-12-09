Tejashwi Yadav's wedding confirmed, sister Rohini Acharya breaks news on Twitter

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's youngest son Tejashwi Yadav's soon-to-be marriage has been confirmed by his sister. Sister Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to break the news, "Sehra will adorn my brother's head. The courtyard of the house is going to be full of happiness."

Speculations around Tejashwi Yadav's marriage have been rife for some time now. Some media reports even suggested that Tejashwi's engagement ceremony is going to take place on Thursday with his long-time friend. However, who is going to be the younger daughter-in-law of the biggest political family of Bihar is yet to be revealed.

भाई के सिर पर सेहरा है सजने वाला

खुशियों से गुलजार घर का आँगन है होने वाला — Rohini Acharya(@RohiniAcharya2) December 8, 2021

The entire Lalu Prasad family is maintaining suspense about who will be the bride of Tejashwi Yadav. Other family members are also avoiding speaking anything about Tejashwi Yadav's marriage. On the other hand, the entire family of Lalu Prasad Yadav is present in Delhi at this time. It is being said that Tejashwi can get engaged in Sainik Farm and get married in a big hotel in Delhi.

What we know so far about the bride-to-be

Cricketer turned politician Tejashwi Yadav is marrying his long-time friend from Haryana who now lives in Delhi.

The would-be bride of Tejaswi Yadav lives with her family in Friend's colony situated in South Delhi.

Though the bride's name has not been disclosed it is said that this will be an inter-caste marriage between them.

Tejaswi and his would-be-wife have together studied at Delhi Public School, RK Puram in the national capital.

Tejaswi and his would-be bride will tie the knot soon after their engagement ceremony in full Hindu rituals in Delhi.

The 31-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is the youngest of nine siblings - seven sisters and two brothers.

Earlier, elder brother Tej Pratap got married to veteran leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya in 2018.

However, the marriage did not last too long and news of a rift between the two started coming a year later.