RJD student wing protests against Bihar govt over encephalitis deaths

Headlines

India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami's wrist position secrets, revealed by his childhood coach

Meet IAS officer Neha Byadwal, studied at IIT, left everything to crack UPSC exam at 24, got AIR...

Mystery School Code Reviews (Rina Bogart) Reliable Audio Frequency Soundtrack Program? Download PDF!

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan takes an apparent dig at his recent box office failures: 'Mere khud ke predictions meri films pe...'

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO delays plan to revive Vikram, Pragyan; to be revived on THIS date

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

Meet the beautiful wives of Bangladeshi cricketers

10 foods rich in amino acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Salman Khan takes an apparent dig at his recent box office failures: 'Mere khud ke predictions meri films pe...'

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

HomeIndia

India

RJD student wing protests against Bihar govt over encephalitis deaths

Amid slogans of "Nitish Kumar Murdabad" and "Mangal Pandey Isteefa Do", the protesting members demanded the immediate resignation of the state's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 05:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) reached 125 in Bihar on Sunday, members of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) students wing carried out a protest march against the state government.

Amid slogans of "Nitish Kumar Murdabad" and "Mangal Pandey Isteefa Do", the protesting members demanded the immediate resignation of the state's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey.

Holding posters and shouting slogans, they marched to Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

Blaming NDA government in Bihar, a student representative said, "The condition of public health care has gone extremely bad in Bihar and Nitish-Modi government is majorly responsible for this."

"We want Mangal Pandey to take due responsibility of the deaths of children and step down from the post of Health Minister", he further added.

The protesters also demanded that a high-level committee be formed and families of all deceased get compensation.

"If a high-level committee is not formed and no compensation is given to families, we will carry forward our protest with more aggression throughout Bihar. We will not stop this protest until the Nitish-Modi duo takes responsibility for the death of children", said a student representative. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Australia suffers a major setback with two key players ruled out of 1st ODI against India

Congress dubs women’s reservation bill election jumla, huge betrayal of women’s hopes

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

Meet IIT Delhi grad who gave up engineering career to become actor, works with top Bollywood stars

Fukrey 3 makers launch an 'alternate competitor' to Chat GPT based on Varun Sharma's popular character Choocha

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE