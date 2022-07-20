RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav talks about facing ‘physical abuse’ during marriage, threatens to release video

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (File photo)

RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has been embroiled in a controversial marital dispute for quite some time and has now made shocking revelations regarding his spouse, Aishwarya Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav recently threatened to wash some dirty linen in public regarding his marriage with Rai, claiming that he and his family were “abused” by his wife. He further threatened to release videos that showed the “physical and verbal” abuse faced by his family.

In the midst of the marital controversy, Tej Pratap Yadav came out with a video statement, nearly seven minutes long, fulminating against a news portal that had carried a report about his divorce case, apparently presenting him in a poor light.

In the statement, Yadav claimed that he had “maintained silence” over his marital problems ever since he filed a petition seeking divorce four years ago. He further said, “I can come out with countless video clips and other evidence to prove the physical and verbal abuse suffered by me, my parents, and my siblings.”

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who is often known for his mercurial nature, was married to Aishwarya Rai, a granddaughter of late former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, in May 2018. Their union lasted for less than six months.

Aishwarya stayed on at the house of mother-in-law Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, in an apparent bid to save her marriage before storming out on a rainy winter night, alleging before a posse of journalists that she had been driven out.

Aishwarya’s father Chandrika Rai vowed to avenge the insult to her daughter "politically" by publically leaving the RJD and joining the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government. However, Rai failed to retain his pocket borough Parsa assembly seat in 2020.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that the “RSS and the other side” were hatching a conspiracy against him, using his divorce case. The RJD leader said, “I too have evidence which I have not shared because these involve a young woman (ladki) which makes the matter sentimental (sic).”

(With PTI reports)

