RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

As all the political parties are gearing up for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2026 and Bihar politics is getting polarized with each passing day, the RJD has come out to woo Muslims.

As the BJP is pushing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with full force, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has openly come out against it.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Tejaswi Yadav calls Waqf Bill 'unconstitutional'

Addressing the protestors, Tejashwi assured them that his party and its leader, Lalu Yadav, firmly stand with them in their fight against the "unconstitutional" Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing a massive rally against the bill, Tejaswi Yadav said, "RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has come here to support and strengthen you. We have opposed this unconstitutional, undemocratic bill in Parliament, Vidhan Sabha, and Vidhan Parishad."

Talking about his party's fight against the bill, he said, "Today, we brought an adjournment motion and demanded a discussion on it, but the House was adjourned. We want to tell you that we stand with you on this issue... Our effort is that this bill should not be passed at any cost."

RJD: Will stop Waqf (Amendment) Bill at all costs

He said further, "We are followers of the Constitution, we believe in Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, and at any cost, we will try to stop this bill from being passed."

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Tejaswi Yadav said that the government is working to divide the country, dismantle democracy, and weaken the Constitution. He also added that some parties, out of greed for power, are supporting this bill, but if the people fight unitedly, they will win.

AIMPLB Protests against Waqf Bill

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) launched a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Patna.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagadambika Pal, criticised AIMPLB for its nationwide agitation, accusing the board of politicizing the issue.

Pal said, "The way AIMPLB is doing politics in the name of Waqf, they are trying to mislead the minorities and Muslims of the country."

BJP defends Waqf Bill

He further addressed the controversy surrounding the bill, referring to the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) report, which indicated that the government is preparing to introduce the amended law.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The proposed amendment seeks to ensure that Waqf properties are utilized for their intended purposes, benefiting both the Muslim community and the country as a whole.

(With inputs from ANI)